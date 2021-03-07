The Trump-appointed lawyer was asked by the Biden administration to resign. However, Gustafson reportedly declined the request respectfully in a letter that was dated March 5.Full Article
Biden Fires Trump-Appointed Lawyer Who Refused to Step down from Office
