More than 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children and teens are being detained at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration is working to find additional housing for them as detention centers become overcrowded. Many of these minors currently do not have proper access to food, beds, or showers. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss the crisis.