Olympic hopeful surfer Katherine Diaz dies after lightning strike

El Salvador's top surfer and an Olympic hopeful died Friday after being struck by lightning at a beach near her home in El Tunco, the country's National Institute for Sport confirmed.



Katherine Diaz was 22 years old and training for the Olympic Games that will be hosting surfing for the first time this summer in Tokyo.



"We offer a prayer for the eternal rest of her soul and we express our sincere condolences to her family," the institute wrote in a message.



The International Surfing Association, the sport's governing body, posted a tribute on Facebook: "Katherine embodied the joy and energy that make surfing so special and dear to us all, as a global ambassador of the sport.



"She excelled at the international competition level, representing her country with pride at both the ISA World Surfing Games and ISA World Junior Surfing Championship."



Diaz got caught in an electrical storm on Friday while preparing for May’s ISA World Surf Games in El Salvador, a qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics, according to the Guardian.



Diaz' uncle, Beto Diaz, told an El Salvador news site Cancha that he was with her on Friday and she was also meeting a friend.



"Katherine came over to hug her, as...