AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and highly effective after U.S. clinical trial
Published
AstraZeneca said a U.S. clinical trial found its COVID-19 vaccine to be 79% effective at preventing symptoms of the coronavirus and 100% effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization. The vaccine will next be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency-use authorization in the U.S. CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Oxford University in England.Full Article