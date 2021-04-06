Senator Bernie Sanders, the Senate Budget Committee chairman said that wants to convince Joe Manchin on party-line voting. West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin is one of the respected Democrats against the pay hike.Full Article
Bernie Sanders To Press Joe Manchin on Minimum Wage Increase
