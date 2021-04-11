LA Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to Everyone 16 and Older

COVID-19 vaccination appointments are now available for all Los Angeles residents aged 16 and older, with city-run vaccination sites opening for inoculation starting Tuesday.



That new age requirement is now one of several options for vaccination eligibility on the city’s website for appointment registration.



“We continue to receive a limited supply of vaccines, and when we receive greater supply in the weeks ahead, the City will be ready to administer even more vaccines quickly and safely,” L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office said in a statement, adding that the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for ages 16 and 17, with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson all available for those 18 and over.



*Also Read:* Hollywood Bowl to Reopen in May, Launch 14-Week Concert Series in July



According to the mayor’s office, L.A. is supposed to receive nearly 60,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 56,000 Pfizer shots this week, with around 15,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson already on hand. Officials are estimating that the nine sites will be equipped to vaccinate roughly 130,000 Angelinos, including about 60,000 first dose appointments and 70,000 second doses.



COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for the rest of California, for the most part, is opening up to 16-year-old and up officially on April 15, with a few local municipalities — like Long Beach — opting to open up earlier.



You can click here to make an appointment or here for further information.



