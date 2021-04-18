Wisconsin tavern shooting: 3 dead, 2 wounded, sheriff says
Published
Three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.Full Article
Published
Three people were killed and two were seriously wounded in a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, sheriff’s officials said.Full Article
A shooting at a tavern in Wisconsin killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff's department..
Three people were killed and two others injured with gunshot wounds in a shooting at The Somers House Tavern in Kenosha County,..