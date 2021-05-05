A nationwide eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC was overturned by a federal judge, citing the agency has no authority to impose such a ban.Full Article
Judge Strikes Down CDC Eviction Moratorium, Will Many Become Homeless?
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Is Arizona's eviction ban illegal?
ABC15 Arizona
Recent court rulings leaving Valley renters in limbo.
Federal Judge Overturns National Eviction Ban
Wibbitz Top Stories
Federal judge overturns CDC eviction ban
HousingWire
More coverage
Federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium
PIX 11
BOSTON (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority when it..
-
Federal judge rules national eviction moratorium exceeds the CDC's authority
Upworthy
-
Federal judge vacates CDC eviction moratorium, which kept millions of Americans in homes during pandemic
Washington Post
-
Judge says CDC doesn't have authority to issue an eviction moratorium. It's unclear what happens next
Upworthy
-
A federal judge scrapped a nationwide moratorium on evictions, saying the CDC went beyond its authority
Upworthy