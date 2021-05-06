The Biden administration is now in support of lifting patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines. This is following weeks of pressurizing from the international community and congressional Democrats.Full Article
Biden Supports Waiving Patent Protections To Help Produce More COVID-19 Vaccines Globally
Biden has faced growing pressure to address Covid-19 surges in India and South America.