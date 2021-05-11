Woman mistakenly given 6 shots of Pfizer COVID vaccine at hospital in Italy
A 23-year-old woman is recovering after she was given six shots of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tuscany, Italy.Full Article
