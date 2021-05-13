CDC Lifts COVID-19 Mask and Social Distancing Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Americans

CDC Lifts COVID-19 Mask and Social Distancing Restrictions for Fully Vaccinated Americans

HNGN

Published

Finally, it is masks off for fully vaccinated Americans and no need for social distancing when indoor or outdoor, as announced by the CDC. President Joe Biden claims the new guidelines as a "great milestone."

Full Article