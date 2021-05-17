Warning Shot for California: A Los Angeles Wildfire in May
The Palisades fire, which remained uncontained on Monday afternoon, forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and hinted at the severity of the state's drought.
The cause of the fire burning near Topanga State Park has been deemed “suspicious” and is under investigation. (5-16-21)
The shooting in Orange, California, that killed four people including a 9-year-old boy on Wednesday was carried out by a..
Four people were killed, one of them a child, in a shooting on Wednesday at an office building in suburban Los Angeles. The suspect..