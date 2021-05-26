‘The Voice’ Season 20 Finale: And the Winner Is…

“The Voice” has crowned its Season 20 champion: Congrats to Cam Anthony from Team Blake!



The five Season 20 finalists were Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young from Team Blake, Kenzie Wheeler from Team Kelly, Victor Solomon from Team Legend and Rachel Mac from Team Nick.



In addition to the finalists and their coaches, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Snoop Dogg with DJ Battlecat, Gwen Stefani ft. Saweetie, Thomas Rhett, OneRepublic, Lauren Daigle, Ben Platt, and Kelsea Ballerini took the stage during Tuesday’s live, two-hour Season 20 finale on NBC.



Below are the “Voice” bios for the five finalists.



*Victor Solomon*

Victor and his three siblings were raised by a single mom. He remembers times when they went without electricity and water, but they were a tight-knit family and always got through the difficult times together. Victor started singing in church at 6 years old and won his eighth grade talent show by singing John Legend’s “Ordinary People.” Victor is now a senior at his university and serves on the Student Government Association Executive Board. He continues to sing at church and in the school’s gospel choir.



*Cam Anthony*

Cam grew up in North Philadelphia and turned to music as an escape from the violence and crime he faced in the city. He learned at an early age how to control his voice and honed his skills in the church choir. At 11, Cam’s life changed forever after a video of him singing a Bruno Mars song went viral. Cam was later invited to open for Patti LaBelle, perform on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” and even perform at the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. At 12, Cam was signed by Dr. Dre. and spent the rest of his teen years recording and performing. His contract ended recently, but Cam is ready to take full control of his artistry and continue making a name for himself on “The Voice” stage.



*Jordan Matthew Young*

Jordan fell in love with music at a young age and taught himself to play guitar and piano. He played with one of the best high-school marching bands in the state, yet he had to change schools when he moved to live with his dad. Coming from a blue-collar family, Jordan knew the value of hard work and rebuilt the band program at his new school. Once he graduated, Jordan was hired to run the program. He eventually left to pursue his own music. Jordan has been touring and playing blues music for the last decade, but he has since stopped due to COVID-19. Jordan has recently been making a living by fixing guitars and building houses with his dad.



*Kenzie Wheeler*

Kenzie has been singing since he was young, but he didn’t take it seriously until high school, when he performed karaoke at a local restaurant. His family and friends were impressed and encouraging, so he started going every Friday and eventually won a few local contests. Kenzie moved up to playing gigs around town and even got to open for Charlie Daniels and Craig Campbell. Kenzie’s dad encouraged him to grow a mullet, which has been a huge hit with his fans and is now his trademark. Outside of maintaining his mullet and music, Kenzie also works at a grocery store warehouse.



*Rachel Mac*

Rachel grew up with a single dad — who inspired her love of older music — and two older sisters, who gave her the confidence to start singing and performing in talent shows. She began to use music as a way to express herself and is a self-described hippie at heart. She has dreamed of being on “The Voice” since she was young and once gave a school presentation on how much she likes Blake Shelton. Rachel is currently a sophomore in high school and participates in theater, marching band and choir, and she also finds the time to lead youth worship at her church.