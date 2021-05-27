California vigil to honor San Jose shooting victims Thursday, mayor says
Published
A vigil will be held in San Jose, California, on Thursday to honor those killed in Wednesday morning's mass shooting at a local transit facility.Full Article
Published
A vigil will be held in San Jose, California, on Thursday to honor those killed in Wednesday morning's mass shooting at a local transit facility.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) An employee shot dead at least eight people at a rail yard in California yesterday, police said, in the..