'I miss him': George Floyd's 7-year-old daughter, family testify ahead of Derek Chauvin sentencing
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could face up to 30 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
Published
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin could face up to 30 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd.
Watch Video Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd' s death,..
CBS2's Cory James has more on the Floyd family meeting with President Biden in the White House and demonstrations in Minneapolis.