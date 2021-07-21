A Couple Is Charged In A Deadly Fire Sparked By Their Gender Reveal
The man and woman were charged with involuntary manslaughter because the El Dorado Fire killed a firefighter, San Bernardino, Calif., authorities said.Full Article
