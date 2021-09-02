At Midnight, Supreme Court Rejects Plea to Review Texas Abortion Law

In a midnight ruling almost 24 hours after a draconian antiabortion law took effect in Texas, the conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court refused a request to stay the law.



Chief Justice John Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee, joined the court’s three liberals in dissenting decision that experts say functionally overturns Roe v. Wade.



The majority decision was unsigned and was not listed as a per curiam.







BREAKING: On a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court denies relief to plaintiffs challenging Texas #SB8, allowing it to remain in effect for now. Chief Justice Roberts joins the Democratic appointees in dissent. pic.twitter.com/XilUVxeJ35



