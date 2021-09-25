Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou settled criminal charges with DOJ, clearing the way for her return to China and ending a case that strained ties between the US and China.Full Article
Canadian Court Releases Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou After US Extradition Case Ends
Businessman Michael Spavor, who has been detained since December 2018, was found guilty by a court in Dandong.