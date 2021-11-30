3 Killed, 6 Injured In Shooting At Oxford High School In Michigan
Three people were killed and six others were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a Michigan high school, authorities said.Full Article
A 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school today, killing three students and wounding eight people, including..
3 Killed, 6 Injured , in Michigan High School Shooting.
NBC News reports that authorities in suburban Detroit said three..