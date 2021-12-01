First case of omicron variant detected in the US was found in San Francisco, California
Published
The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed a recent case of COVID-19 caused by omicron.
Published
The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed a recent case of COVID-19 caused by omicron.
The first case of the omicron variant has been identified in the United States. The case occurred in a traveler who recently..
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..