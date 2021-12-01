California Officials Say They're Prepared for Omicron Variant
The first case of the variant detected in the United States was in a San Francisco resident who traveled back from South Africa.Full Article
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..
California officials are watching for evidence of the new coronavirus variant and increasing testing at airports.