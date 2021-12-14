Meadows texts show Hannity, Don Jr. wanted Trump to stop Jan. 6 riot
Published
Superstar Fox personalities and Donald Trump, Jr. were all pressing Meadows to convince the president to intervene during the early hours of the siege.Full Article
Published
Superstar Fox personalities and Donald Trump, Jr. were all pressing Meadows to convince the president to intervene during the early hours of the siege.Full Article
President Donald Trump waited hours to call for supporters to end the Capitol riot on Jan. 6. Texts reveal how desperate Fox News..
The U.S. congressional committee revealed new information about what Meadows initially provided to the committee, including text..