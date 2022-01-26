Coast Guard Searching For 39 People After Boat Capsizes Off Florida Coast
Published
Rescuers are searching for 39 people believed to be missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida,, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Full Article
Published
Rescuers are searching for 39 people believed to be missing after a boat capsized off the coast of Florida,, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.Full Article
The Coast Guard said Tuesday evening that the search from the air and the water will continue overnight for the 39 missing people...
A good Samaritan called the Coast Guard early on Tuesday after rescuing a man clinging to the boat 45 miles east of Fort Pierce