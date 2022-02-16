Bob Saget’s Family Moves to Block Release of Records Related to His Death

A week after Bob Saget’s cause of death was announced as head trauma, the comedian’s family has filed a lawsuit in Florida to block the public release of any records from the investigation into his death.



The lawsuit, filed by Saget’s widow, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, seeks to prevent the release of “statutorily protected autopsy information,” along with audio, video and photographic information related to the autopsy.



“Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress if Defendants release the Records in response to public records requests or otherwise disseminate the Records for any other reason or purpose,” the suit says.



Saget died Jan. 9 at age 65 in his hotel room in Florida following a comedy performance the evening of Jan. 8. On Feb. 9, his family announced that examiners determined he died from head trauma, and that “no drugs or alcohol were involved.” On Feb. 10, the Orange County, Florida Medical Examiner confirmed that statement and added that Saget was also positive for COVID-19 at the time of his death.



Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.



