'CODA' wins big at SAG Awards
Cast of drama "CODA" wins for best ensemble in a film, with star Troy Kotsur taking Best Supporting Actor. Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Ariana DeBose round out the film category winners. (Feb. 28)
Watch VideoIn an upset, the deaf family drama "CODA" took top honors at an unpredictable and history-making 28th Screen Actors..
It was a night when the pundit-predicted Oscar-season frontrunners The Power of the Dog and Belfast came up empty, and longer..