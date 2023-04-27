Baltimore Ravens Reach Five-Year Megadeal With Lamar Jackson
Published
The average annual value of $52 million per year makes him the highest paid quarterback in the NFLFull Article
Published
The average annual value of $52 million per year makes him the highest paid quarterback in the NFLFull Article
Five years after he fell to the end of the first round, draft day was a huge payday for Lamar Jackson. The Baltimore Ravens agreed..
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is staying with the Baltimore Ravens. The two sides reached an agreement on a five-year deal that will..