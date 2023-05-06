King and Queen Greet Wellwishers After Coronation
King Charles III, Queen Camilla and members of the royal family have appeared on Buckingham Palace's balcony to greet a cheering crowd. (May. 6)
King Charles III will be coronated alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, on Saturday, May 6.
King Charles greeted excited crowds gathering for his coronation before hosting a reception for world leaders at Buckingham Palace..