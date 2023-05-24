Typhoon Mawar lashes Guam as Category 4 storm
Published
Typhoon Mawar hit Guam as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (May 24)
ViewNational Weather Service forecasters said that Typhoon Mawar brought winds of at least 105 mph to northern sections of Guam on..
ViewA typhoon warning has been issued for Guam as the U.S. territory prepares for a potential Category 5 storm to strike the island..