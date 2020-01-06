Global  

Joe Biden - Biden continues to recast his comments to Obama about bin Laden raid

PolitiFact Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
The Truth-o-Meter says: Mostly False | Biden continues to recast his comments to Obama about bin Laden raidFormer Vice President Joe Biden has continued to recast what advice he gave President Barack Obama about whether to raid the compound that was the suspected hideaway for Osama bin Laden.  Biden’s latest statement occurred during a brief exchange with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy in Iowa on Jan. 3, following President Donald Trump’s order to kill Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. Doocy: "As commander in chief, if you were ever handed a piece of intelligence that said you can stop an imminent attack on Americans but you have to use an airstrike to take out a terror leader, would ...

News video: Biden denies he advised Obama against bin Laden raid

Biden denies he advised Obama against bin Laden raid 02:41

 Joe Biden says he did not advise former President Obama not to launch the 2011 raid against Osama bin Laden

