U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Submits His Resignation

Watch VideoU.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter has submitted his resignation after pleading guilty to a corruption charge late last year.In his letters of resignation sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, Hunter said he will officially step down on Monday. The Republican congressman made no


