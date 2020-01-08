Global  

U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Submits His Resignation

Newsy Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
U.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter Submits His ResignationWatch VideoU.S. Rep. Duncan Hunter has submitted his resignation after pleading guilty to a corruption charge late last year.

In his letters of resignation sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, Hunter said he will officially step down on Monday. The Republican congressman made no...
News video: Congressman Hunter announces resignation date

Congressman Hunter announces resignation date 01:58

 Rep. Duncan Hunter has sent a letter sent to Governor Gavin Newsom announcing his resignation on January 13, 2020.

California Rep. Duncan Hunter announces resignation

California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter submits resignation letter a month after being convicted of corruption. He says he will leave office Jan. 13
