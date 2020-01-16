Global  

Northern white rhino embryo could save species from extinction

CBS News Thursday, 16 January 2020 ()
Just two northern white rhinos are left in the world, and they're both female – but lab-created embryos hold out hope.
'Amazing': New embryo made of nearly extinct rhino species

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Researchers say they have successfully created another embryo of the nearly extinct northern white rhino in a global effort to keep the...
Kenya: Scientists Create Another Embryo in Bid to Save Northern White Rhinos

[Nation] Hope of saving the northern white rhino from extinction has been boosted further after scientists created one more in-vitro embryo.
