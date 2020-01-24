Global  

Isabel dos Santos charged with money laundering

Mid-Day Friday, 24 January 2020 ()
*Luanda:* Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil firm Sonangol. Documents leaked this week alleged the daughter of ex-president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, plundered state coffers to build her fortune, estimated...
News video: Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead

Suspect named in Dos Santos investigation found dead 01:23

 Angola's fraud investigation took a shocking turn on Thursday after authorities said they could issue an international arrest warrant for billionaire Isabel dos Santos, and in Lisbon a suspect in the probe was found dead in what a police source said appears to be a suicide. David Doyle reports.

Businesswoman and daughter of ex-president dismisses Luanda Leaks as 'witch-hunt' meant to discredit her and her father.

Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel Dos Santos has decried a New Year's Eve court order to freeze her vast assets as a "witch hunt" engineered to weaken her father's influence and..

Recent related news from verified sources

Angola charges 'Africa's richest woman' with fraud

Angola's billionaire former first daughter Isabel dos Santos has been charged with money laundering and mismanagement during her stewardship of state-owned oil...
CTV News Also reported by •News24allAfrica.comBBC News

Exclusive: Bank of Portugal scrutinises Isabel dos Santos' Eurobic

Portugal's central bank is carrying out an inspection of small local lender Eurobic, in which Angolan billionaire and former first daughter Isabel dos Santos is...
Reuters India Also reported by •News24BBC NewsFrance 24allAfrica.comReuters

