Pentagon shifts another $3.8 billion towards building Trump's Mexico border wall

France 24 Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
The US Defense Department is shifting another $3.8 billion from procurement and other operations towards paying for a wall on the US-Mexican border, official documents sent to the US Congress showed Thursday.
