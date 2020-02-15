Global  

France announces 1st coronavirus death in Europe

France announces 1st coronavirus death in Europe

CBS News Saturday, 15 February 2020 ()
The CDC says the new coronavirus could be around for at least another year.
News video: France reports first coronavirus death in Europe

France reports first coronavirus death in Europe 01:35

 More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days to try to contain its spread. Francesca Lynagh reports.

First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe [Video]First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe

The first coronavirus death outside Asia has been confirmed in France, it has been reported. Dr Nathalie MacDermott, a Clinical Lecturer at King’s College London says a death in Europe 'doesn't..

Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Latest Updates On Global Coronavirus Outbreak

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to unfold, Reuters reports that the latest developments include: 1. Europe reports their first coronavirus death occurred after an elderly Chinese tourist, who..

Chinese patient dies in France from coronavirus, the first death in Europe, French official says

France's health minister has announced the first coronavirus death in Europe. In China, more than 1,500 people have died from the virus.
First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe as tourist dies in France

First coronavirus death confirmed in Europe as tourist dies in FranceFrance's health minister confirmed on Saturday that an 80-year-old who arrived in the country last month had died. France has 11 recorded cases of the virus so...
