Trump furious over Russia intelligence briefing, sources say

CBS News Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Intelligence officials briefed members of Congress last week about evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of helping reelect President Trump. CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Catherine Herridge joined CBSN to break down the president's reaction and the latest on the intelligence.
News video: Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign'

Trump says Russia supporting his reelection 'another misinformation campaign' 03:02

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux [Video]Trump Russian Meddling: 2020 Redux

President Donald Trump is reportedly infuriated by reports that Russia is tampering to get him reelected.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:04Published

Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election [Video]Intelligence Officials Warned Lawmakers Russians Are Continuing Efforts To Interfere In 2020 Election

A new intelligence report finds Russia is meddling in the 2020 election and backing President Donald Trump, according to officials who briefed House lawmakers last week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24Published


House Intelligence Briefing Stating That Russia Favors Trump Reelection Angers Trump

Intelligence officials reportedly briefed a House committee that Russia favors reelecting President Trump, angering him. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with The...
NPR

Trump furious that lawmakers were briefed on Russian election interference

President Trump was furious that Joseph Maguire, the former acting director of national intelligence, allowed one of his subordinates to tell House lawmakers...
CBS News

