Trump furious over Russia intelligence briefing, sources say
Friday, 21 February 2020 () Intelligence officials briefed members of Congress last week about evidence that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election with the aim of helping reelect President Trump. CBS News correspondents Paula Reid and Catherine Herridge joined CBSN to break down the president's reaction and the latest on the intelligence.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said on Twitter that the idea that Russia wants him to win re-election was "another misinformation campaign" launched by Democrats. This report produced by Chris Dignam.