South Caucasus’ Role To Be Overshadowed By US-Russia Competition Elsewhere In Eurasia – Analysis Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Recent geopolitical developments in Eurasia indicate that the South Caucasus’ relative importance could be overshadowed by West-Russia competition over Belarus, Ukraine and Central Asia. This trend was quite visible during Mike Pompeo’s visit to Belarus, Ukraine, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan which laid out the US... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources The biggest swimming pool in Russia's North Caucasus bans women The biggest swimming pool in Russia's Muslim-majority North Caucasus region has banned women, prompting anger from rights activists and others who have accused the sports complex of discrimination... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:41Published on January 23, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this