Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

In another feisty affair, the Democrats traded barbs over contested quotes, crime and Castro. We referee some of the rhetoric.



The post FactChecking the South Carolina Debate appeared first on FactCheck.org. In another feisty affair, the Democrats traded barbs over contested quotes, crime and Castro. We referee some of the rhetoric.The post FactChecking the South Carolina Debate appeared first on FactCheck.org. 👓 View full article

