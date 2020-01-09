Global  

Paris train station: Huge fire erupts at Gare de Lyon as area evacuated

Friday, 28 February 2020
Paris' Gare de Lyon railway station has been evacuated as firefighters attempt to tackle a huge blaze in the city's centre, French police have confirmed.
News video: Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers

Massive fire at Paris train station draws police response and onlookers 00:09

 A massive fire has broken out at Paris, France train station Gar de Lyon on Friday (February 28). Early reports indicate the fire was caused by protestors on strike.

Recent related news from verified sources

Police evacuate Paris train station after major fire

People lit scooters and garbage bins on fire to demonstrate against a planned performance by a Congolese artist, in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station....
Deutsche Welle

Major fire ongoing in southeastern Paris, rail station evacuated

A major fire was ongoing on Friday in the area of the Gare de Lyon railway station in southeastern Paris.
Reuters


