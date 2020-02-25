Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Brazil > Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus: Health Ministry

Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus: Health Ministry

Reuters Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Brazil's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country's second case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus, diagnosed in a patient in São Paulo who had recently visited Italy.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus [Video]Oregon Elementary School Closes After Employee Gets Coronavirus

An elementary school in Oregon will be closed for sanitation cleaning after an employee became the first coronavirus case in the state. Business Insider reports that the Oregon case may be the third..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area [Video]Coronavirus Update: 2 Suspected Cases Awaiting Test Results In Tri-State Area

There is a new suspected case of the coronavirus in the area, a case in Monmouth County, New Jersey, and another in New York City. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published


Recent related news from verified sources

All 16 of Vietnam's coronavirus sufferers cured

All 16 people in Vietnam infected with a new coronavirus have been cured, the health ministry said on Tuesday, adding that no new cases have been recorded since...
Reuters

Ecuador confirms its first case of new coronavirus

Ecuador has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in the Andean country, its health minister said on Saturday.
Reuters


Tweets about this

FaveroLucio

Favero Brazil confirms second case of #Coronavirus, a man who arrived from Milan, #Italy Suspected cases rise to 182… https://t.co/4hfX1MDB2y 2 minutes ago

TerreB2020

❤️🌹TERRE🌹❤️ ~ TEXT TRUMP TO 88022 RT @Apex_WW: Confirmed by @Reuters 👇. #Brazil #Coronavid19 #coronavirus https://t.co/GMJBBkfD2s 5 minutes ago

carmenm28106963

lamoni RT @DeItaOne: BRAZIL CONFIRMS SECOND CASE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY - HEALTH MINISTRY 6 minutes ago

ProphDaily

Prophecy Daily Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus: Health Ministry - Reuters https://t.co/L9wgyxzceb 11 minutes ago

noah_carmichael

Noah Carmichael More coronavirus in Brazil. https://t.co/qXp89IAzbj 12 minutes ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed the country’s second case of the fast-spreadin… https://t.co/rYq4pNMw3L 22 minutes ago

Don_Vito007

DonVito007 RT @Silver_Watchdog: BRAZIL CONFIRMS SECOND CASE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS IN THE COUNTRY - HEALTH MINISTRY 27 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Brazil confirms second case of new coronavirus: Health Ministry https://t.co/I6XYMv0qUK 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.