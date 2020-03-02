Amy Klobuchar Says She's Ending Her Campaign For President

Monday, 2 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar is the latest Democrat to drop out of the race for president.



The senator from Minnesota announced her candidacy in February 2019. But with such a large field of Democrats in the race, she struggled to break out from the pack.



