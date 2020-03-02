Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Amy Klobuchar Says She's Ending Her Campaign For President

Amy Klobuchar Says She's Ending Her Campaign For President

Newsy Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
Amy Klobuchar Says She's Ending Her Campaign For PresidentWatch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar is the latest Democrat to drop out of the race for president. 

The senator from Minnesota announced her candidacy in February 2019. But with such a large field of Democrats in the race, she struggled to break out from the pack. 

Klobuchar was one of the more moderate candidates running...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published < > Embed
News video: Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Dropping Out Of Presidential Race, Will Endorse Joe Biden 02:59

 Sen. Amy Klobuchar says she’s dropping out of the presidential race and will endorse Joe Biden, Esme Murphy reports (2:59). WCCO 4 News – March 2, 2020

Recent related videos from verified sources

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race [Video]Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race

Amy Klobuchar Drops out of 2020 Presidential Race On March 2, campaign officials announced Amy Klobuchar’s decision to suspend her presidential bid. The news comes on the eve of Super Tuesday and..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:05Published

'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg [Video]'I felt sorry' for Buttigieg, Klobuchar: Bloomberg

Billionaire former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who makes his first appearance on primary ballots in Super Tuesday states, said on Monday that he talked to his former rivals Senator Amy Klobuchar and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Klobuchar is ending her presidential bid, will endorse Biden

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her Democratic presidential campaign on Monday and plans to endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters...
Seattle Times

Amy Klobuchar ends her presidential bid and will endorse Joe Biden

Amy Klobuchar has ended her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse rival Joe Biden in an effort to unify moderate voters behind the former vice...
Belfast Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marisastio

Marisa RT @ABC7News: After ending her Democratic presidential run, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Jo… 41 minutes ago

VAFrogman

Daniel Carney RT @wchs8fox11: The AP says Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is ending her Democratic presidential campaign and plans to endorse Joe Biden htt… 41 minutes ago

ABC7News

ABC 7 News - WJLA After ending her Democratic presidential run, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans… https://t.co/Ot9lv4rkTC 43 minutes ago

ParryPierce

Parry Pierce🗽🇺🇸🏛 RT @WKTV: On the heels of Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's says she will also be bowing out of the ra… 1 hour ago

violettemontiel

Violette Montiel RT @ABCWorldNews: BREAKING: Sen. Amy Klobuchar is ending her 2020 presidential campaign, plans to endorse Biden, campaign says. https://t.c… 1 hour ago

WKTV

WKTV On the heels of Pete Buttigieg ending his presidential campaign, Sen. Amy Klobuchar's says she will also be bowing… https://t.co/n427cfRajP 1 hour ago

Jim_WGEM

Jim Roberts DECISION 2020: Klobuchar's campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally tonight.… https://t.co/pYogqEmC11 2 hours ago

chicawis

Impeached president is an Existential threat RT @wilxTV: Her campaign says she is flying to Dallas and plans to join Biden at his rally Monday night. https://t.co/RlnlhukycC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.