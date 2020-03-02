Amy Klobuchar Says She's Ending Her Campaign For President
Watch VideoSen. Amy Klobuchar is the latest Democrat to drop out of the race for president.
The senator from Minnesota announced her candidacy in February 2019. But with such a large field of Democrats in the race, she struggled to break out from the pack.
Klobuchar was one of the more moderate candidates running ...
