|
North Korea Fires 3 Short-Range Projectiles Monday
|
|
Monday, 9 March 2020 ()
Watch VideoNorth Korea fired three short-range projectiles off its east coast Monday, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The launch comes almost a week after North Korea conducted its first missile test of the year. South Korean military officials believe both tests are part of ongoing military drills that...
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this