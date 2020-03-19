Global  

Canada-U.S. border to close as early as Friday as Canadians overseas try to get home

Thursday, 19 March 2020
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday that he expected the closure of the U.S.-Canada border to take effect overnight on Friday and was working with domestic carriers to bring home citizens stranded overseas.
