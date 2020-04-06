Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients

China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients

Reuters Monday, 6 April 2020 ()
Mainland China reported 39 new coronavirus cases as of Sunday, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases also surged, as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Spiceboytrucker

Darren Barnett RT @MailOnline: China vows to tighten border control to prevent another coronavirus crisis https://t.co/pxbUm9WjYY 8 minutes ago

AntonioMastrof1

Antonio Mastrofrancesco China sees rise in new cases https://t.co/H11Rb4GeRQ 17 minutes ago

johngaltfla

johngaltfla.com China vows to tighten border control as it reports a spike of cases https://t.co/lYI4FVH01q #ChineseVirusCorona But… https://t.co/jakv0W560C 43 minutes ago

HeatherPaddle

Heather Paddle China sees rise in new cases https://t.co/MCj4JYHJ0h 44 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online China vows to tighten border control to prevent another coronavirus crisis https://t.co/pxbUm9WjYY 45 minutes ago

iffathsyed

Dr. Iffath (Faith) Syed New asymptomatic Covid19 cases rise in China https://t.co/YZkSrGqMh5 #pandemic #pandemicplanning #coronavirus 46 minutes ago

espresso_robot

|espressorobot| RT @Reuters: China sees rises in new coronavirus cases, asymptomatic patients https://t.co/5ijqonJcZ5 https://t.co/UHAbz0WdLt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.