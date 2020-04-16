Global  

Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time: Trudeau

Reuters Thursday, 16 April 2020 ()
Canada's border restrictions with the United States will remain in place "for a significant time" as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
