Venezuela Claims It Thwarted ‘Mercenary’ Infiltration Attempt From Colombia Sunday, 3 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Venezuelan authorities say they have foiled a raid by “foreign mercenaries” trying to reach the Latin American nation by sea to launch terrorist attacks and assassinate government officials.



A group of mercenaries have tried to infiltrate Venezuela’s major port of La Guaira, located just north of the nation’s capital... 👓 View full article

0

