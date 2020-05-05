World Leaders Pledge Billions For Coronavirus Vaccine

World leaders and organisations pledged on Monday (May 4) $8 billion to fund research, manufacture and distribution of a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort. Soraya Ali reports
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen opened a vaccine pledging event saying it would mark a "turning point in our fight against the coronavirus". The event included a pre-recorded message..
