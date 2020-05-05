Global  

World Leaders Pledge Billions For Coronavirus Vaccine

Newsy Tuesday, 5 May 2020 ()
World Leaders Pledge Billions For Coronavirus VaccineWatch VideoMore than 30 countries, banks and other organizations pledged to give 7.4 billion euros, equivalent to $8 billion, for research for a vaccine against COVID-19. 

The European Union gathered the pledges in a virtual event Monday. It fell short of its goal of 7.5 billion euros, but more money could be on its way. The...
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19

World leaders pledge $8 billion to fight COVID-19 02:00

 World leaders and organisations pledged on Monday (May 4) $8 billion to fund research, manufacture and distribution of a possible vaccine and treatments for COVID-19, but the United States refused to contribute to the global effort. Soraya Ali reports

World leaders pledge billions for research into coronavirus vaccine [Video]

World leaders pledge billions for research into coronavirus vaccine

More than €7 billion have been pledged to speed up the development of tests, treatments and vaccines against COVID-19View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:46Published
World leaders unite in coronavirus vaccine pledging event [Video]

World leaders unite in coronavirus vaccine pledging event

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen opened a vaccine pledging event saying it would mark a "turning point in our fight against the coronavirus". The event included a pre-recorded message..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published

World leaders pledge billions for Covid-19 vaccine

The UAE team headed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, participated in the global pledging conference.
Khaleej Times

U.S. steers clear of global coronavirus vaccine online pledging conference

World leaders will hold an online pledging "marathon" on Monday to raise at least 7.5 billion euros (more than $11.6 billion Cdn) for research into a possible...
CBC.ca

gbcomment RT @TLEA21218823: "World leaders came together in a virtual summit Monday to pledge billions of dollars to quickly develop vaccines and dru… 56 seconds ago

L Warner RT @CBCAlerts: World leaders to take part in global effort to raise billions for research into COVID-19 vaccine. Canada, Britain, Japan and… 4 minutes ago

TheRedPill ♦️🔥 RT @xtraferocity: Just like during Vietnam, unfit to lead Bone-Spur45 is MIA. He'd rather sit in front of Lincoln whining about how mistrea… 9 minutes ago

Net Mix BBC News - Coronavirus: World leaders pledge billions for vaccine fight https://t.co/vEnk4iEvFq 13 minutes ago

Duchess Peebeaux Von Merrybottom @🏡 RT @madukes529: trump was not invited to the meeting. America, because of trump, is no longer a leader. ‘World leaders pledge billions for… 14 minutes ago

Groeme Alain BBC News - Coronavirus: World leaders pledge billions for vaccine fight https://t.co/6vqIRpz08k 14 minutes ago

Tom (stuck in the future) O'Neill RT @NewsHour: “The world remains on guard, and, amid a global hunt for a vaccine, leaders from Saudi Arabia to the European Union joined a… 18 minutes ago

Julia RT @Independent: Trump absent as world leaders pledge billions in funding for coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/irHpmvZaLf 20 minutes ago