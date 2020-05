vijay banga RT @theage: Premier @DanielAndrewsMP has defended his decision to maintain Victoria's lockdown measures, saying he is "absolutely thrilled"… 3 minutes ago

The African Australian A three step roadmap to achieve a COVID safe economy has been released, which will see restrictions relaxed in stag… https://t.co/jytKRH3BTM 5 minutes ago

paul gilbert RT @WScetrine: Coronavirus updates LIVE: Scott Morrison eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, cafes under stage one plans to kickstar… 9 minutes ago

💧sandyj RT @theage: "We are not like other states that have literally had no community transmission," Premier @DanielAndrewsMP said. "We have many… 13 minutes ago

CreativePartnerships RT @ArtsHub: BREAKING: We take a look at what PM Scott Morrison's staged easing of coronavirus restrictions - announced today - mean for th… 13 minutes ago

Dr. Lynne De Weaver RT @ricklevy67: #ScottyFromMarketing is miss his #HillsongCult so much , that despite experts and scientist warning there will be no #COVID… 21 minutes ago

🦢🥀🌹🕊 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪~𝓜𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮🕊🌹🥀 🦢 RT @dailytelegraph: Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the National Cabinet have agreed on a three-step plan to navigate Australia out of th… 25 minutes ago