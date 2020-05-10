Russia Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Victory Day Amid Lockdown
Sunday, 10 May 2020 () On the 75^th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. This was the first time that Putin has been in public in almost a month.
The celebration was held despite Moscow remaining under lockdown from...
Russia has risen to be the fifth-hardest hit in the global coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. According to Business Insider, Russia has now recorded more than 10,000 cases of the novel coronavirus for the..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:46Published
MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The eastern European nation of Belarus held a full-fledged military parade Saturday to mark Victory Day, shrugging off safety concerns... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Al Jazeera