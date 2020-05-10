Global  

Russia Celebrates 75th Anniversary Of Victory Day Amid Lockdown

Eurasia Review Sunday, 10 May 2020 ()
On the 75^th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin laid flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Alexander Garden. This was the first time that Putin has been in public in almost a month.

The celebration was held despite Moscow remaining under lockdown from...
