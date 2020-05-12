Global  

Factory workers in Russia resume work after Putin eases coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Tuesday, 12 May 2020 ()
Factory and construction workers in Russia were set to return to work on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures despite a sharp increase in new cases of the novel virus.
