Factory workers in Russia resume work after Putin eases coronavirus lockdown
Tuesday, 12 May 2020 () Factory and construction workers in Russia were set to return to work on Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered a gradual easing of coronavirus lockdown measures despite a sharp increase in new cases of the novel virus.
