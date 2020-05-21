Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe As Director Of National Intelligence

Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, as the new director of national intelligence on Thursday.Lawmakers voted 49-44 along party lines. He's replacing acting DNI Richard Grenell, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Germany.President Donald Trump thought about nominating Ratcliffe


