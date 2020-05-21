Global  

Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe As Director Of National Intelligence

Newsy Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Senate Confirms John Ratcliffe As Director Of National IntelligenceWatch VideoThe Senate confirmed Rep. John Ratcliffe, a Republican from Texas, as the new director of national intelligence on Thursday. 

Lawmakers voted 49-44 along party lines. He's replacing acting DNI Richard Grenell, who is also the U.S. ambassador to Germany. 

President Donald Trump thought about nominating Ratcliffe...
